B-town celebrities pay homage to Jallianwala Bagh victims on twitter

Today on the centenary of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, several B-town celebrities took to Twitter to express their grief and pain over the event. Remembering the horrific incident, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan tweeted: "Jallianwala Bagh Centenary.. in remembrance of the merciless killings by the British .. and the resolve to rid India of BritishColonial rule."Bhumi Pednekar posted an old picture of the massacre and wrote: "This definitely was one of the most heart wrenching dark moments in our history. May we always remember the courage andsacrifice of our freedom fighters. May we get inspired by their valour andcontribute into making our country stronger. Jai Hind." Sharing an artwork photograph of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, actor Preity G Zinta tweeted, "My heartfelt tribute to the brave hearts andmartyrs who lost their lives in the horrific Jallianwala Bagh Massacre a century ago. I salute them andtheir families for their valour. Hope the people of this country remember what it took to get here and always stay united," she tweeted.Actor-turned-politician Kirron Kher tweeted a photo and captioned, "Remembering the innocent souls who were martyred, mercilessly, for taking a stand for our country's independence this day, 100 years ago. Jallianwala Bagh Centenary is a reminder that even the worst of massacres couldn't dampen the spirit of our countrymen."Sunny Deol too posted a picture of the Jallianwala Bagh memorial in Amritsar and wrote: "Tribute to martyrs,"