B-town celebrities extend wishes on 73rd I-Day

As the entire nation celebrates the spirit of patriotism on 73rd Independence Day, scores of Bollywood celebrities expressed their love for the country. Calling India one of the greatest nations in the world, Anupam Kher urged fellow citizens to stay united and take India to greater heights. Sawara Bhasker wished her followers on I-Day and urged them to remember the famous poem 'Where The Mind Is Without Fear' by Rabindranath Tagore. Paresh Rawal too took to his social media account to wish his fellow citizens on the occasion of I-Day. Taapsee Pannu posted a video of herself weaving the national flag and tweeted "A Happy Independence Day to all Indian across the globe." Actor-politician Sunny Deol posted a beautiful video of the national anthem being played with the different musical instruments and wished a happy I-Day. Kajol tweeted "It's been 73 years that we are liberal. Yet the demons of prejudice, hostility and rage has caught our actions up. Let's feel the freedom in it's true sense IndependenceDayIndia JaiHind." Taking to his Twitter handle, superstar Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "T 3258 - 15th August our Independence Day .. JAI HIND Our pride our honour our celebration." He also posted a picture of himself saluting the national flag. Rishi Kapoor too posted a slew of pictures wishing a Happy Independence Day.