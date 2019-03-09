B-town celebrities attend Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta's wedding ceremony

Akash Ambani, son of India's richest man Mukesh Ambani, is getting married to his childhood friend and fiancee Shloka Mehta daughter of Mona and Russell Mehta, here on Saturday. The grand wedding ceremony is organised at the Jio World Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. Many A-listers from politics, showbiz and business are expected to be a part of the wedding celebrations. Aamir Khan with wife Kiran Rao, Vishal Dadlani, Jackie Shroff, Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji arrived to attend the wedding ceremony.