B-Town celebrates Father's Day

This Father's Day is even more special for cricket enthusiasts across India and Pakistan, as the two countries are set to lock horns on the cricket field later today and Shah Rukh Khan's latest post basically sums it all up. In his most recent Instagram post, Shah Rukh can be seen standing with his son Aryan Khan donning the Indian jersey. With their backs towards the camera, one gets a good look at the heart-touching father's day reference in the names printed on their jerseys. While the actor's t-shirt reads 'Mufasa', his son's Jersey has 'Simba' printed on it. Mufasa and Simba are Disney's most dearly loved animated father-son duo featured in the 1994 classic film 'The Lion King'. "Ready for the match with the spirit of #FathersDay. Go India Go!!" the 'Chak De' actor wrote. Father's Day, celebrated every year on the third Sunday of June, is a day dedicated to cherishing fathers, and B-Town celebrities know exactly how to make their fathers feel special. Ranveer Singh also posted a photo of his father Jagjit Singh Bhavnani dressed in a very interesting and stylish outfit, posing for the camera. With this post, Ranveer finally reveals the inspiration behind his unique sense of dressing. "Well, now you Know ... hype beast Happy Fathers day I love you papa" he wrote in the caption. Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan, posting a boomerang video in which his father David Dhawan gently hits him on the cheek with a smile on his face, wrote, "Happy Father's Day. Baap baap hota hain. I feel most loved when my dad slaps me with love what about u." Meanwhile, Karan Johar wrote a warm and emotional message to his late father Yash Johar, along with a photo where a young Karan can be seen posing with his "papa". "Papa! We have a daughter named after mom and a son named after you ..... you would have pinched their cheeks like you always pinched mine! They call me dada! And I want to be the father to them that you were to me," Karan wrote in the caption.