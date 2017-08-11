Here' what B-Town has to say about Akshay's 'Toilet Ek Prem Katha'

A day before the release, red carpet premiere of Akshay Kumar's 'Toilet Ek Prem Katha' was held in Mumbai. It was attended by host of celebrities including John Abraham, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana and 'Dangal' girls Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. 'Toilet Ek Prem Katha', which highlights the issue of sanitation and open defecation in India, has been garnering praise because of its hard hitting content. The film has hit theatres today.