I&B Ministry collaborating with IIT Bombay to form Centre of Excellence in Gaming, Animation: Javadekar

New Delhi, Mar 01 (ANI): While addressing a press conference in the national capital on February 28, the Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Minister of India, Prakash Javadekar said, “I am happy to announce that the I&B Ministry in collaboration with IIT Bombay will form a Centre of Excellence in Gaming and other related areas such as VFX and Animation. We are at an advanced stage of preparation and IIT will begin courses from this year itself.”