Azharuddin mulling legal action against HCA top brass

Hyderabad, Jan 13 (IANS) Former India skipper Mohammed Azharuddin is contemplating legal action against the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) top brass after he was barred from attending a Special General Meeting of the association last Sunday.

"The letters from the BCCI top brass stating that there is no bar on me from holding any posts either in the ICC/BCCI or any State Association and also the identity cards issued by the then HCA Secretary T. Seshnarayan to attend the last SGM (on January 7, 2018), are proof that the HCA president is lying repeatedly in my case," he told reporters here on Saturday.

"I am contemplating to initiate legal action against the then ad hoc panel chairman of HCA P.C. Jain and others who were involved in denying my fundamental right to contest the HCA elections (for presidentship) by suppressing this communication. It was criminal on their part to treat me like that."

Dismissing the charges levelled against him by the HCA president G. Vivek, the former captain said he has written to the Board of Control for Cricket in India about the developments in HCA.

"Next course of action is, I have written to the BCCI. I have written to the Committee of Administrators (CoA). I think they need to take action. Whatever they (HCA) are doing is totally illegal," he said.

"I am sure there will be response (from BCCI).

"I think CoA chief Vinod Rai is out of the country. When he comes back, I will definitely meet him," he added.

The 54-year-old Azharuddin also demanded fresh elections to be held at HCA as per the Justice R.M. Lodha Committee recommendations.

"They have to call for a fresh election. Because, once you adopt the Lodha recommendation, the Supreme Court order, everybody has to demit office and have a fresh election according to the norms of the Supreme Court order and the Lodha recommendations which is very imperative," Azharuddin said.

