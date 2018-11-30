Azharuddin appointed working president of Telangana Congress

The Congress on Friday appointed former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin as the working president of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee, a week ahead of the legislative assembly elections in Telangana. The former Member of Parliament (MP) will be assisted by BM Vinod Kumar and Jaffer Javed, who will jointly hold the post of vice-president in the Telangana unit of the party. Meanwhile, Congress has also approved the name of Lingaraju as the president of Karnataka Pradesh Fishermen Congress. Former Congress MP Sandeep Dixit, on the other hand, has been appointed as the secretary of All India Congress Committee (AICC).