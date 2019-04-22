Azamgarh good source of learning: Shahid Raza Khan, the Muslim cleric who cracked UPSC exam

Shahid Raza Khan, the Muslim cleric who cleared the coveted UPSC Civil Services Examination - 2018 with All India Rank 751 said that he views Azamgarh as a 'very good source of learning'. Hailing from Bihar's Gaya, Khan received his basic education at a madrasa in his village and then at Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh. UPSC Civil Services Examinations results were announced on April 5. While speaking to ANI he said, "I see Azamgarh as a very good source of learning. It is a city that has produced a poet like Kaifi Azmi and a scholar like Shibli Nomani".