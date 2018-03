Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan on Sunday replied to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) General Secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi's Ram temple remark by saying, "If they want to make Syria like situation in India, then they should also see the result of Syria also." Bhaiyyaji Joshi on Sunday said that the construction of Ram temple is final in Ayodhya while addressing the RSS press conference.