Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav: UGC Asks Colleges to Organize Fit India Freedom Run 2.0

Education and Careers Desk
·2-min read

To commemorate the 75th year of Independence of India, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked colleges to hold ‘Fit India Freedom Run 2.0’. This will be part of the nation-wise celebrations called ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav.’ A national implementation committee, headed by Home Minister Amit Shah, was set up to form policies and plan out events that will be organised throughout August.

In a letter addressed to all vice-chancellors of colleges and principles of schools, University Grants Commission (UGC) informed to commemorate the 75th Independence day of India ‘Resolves@75’, Fit India Mission has conceptualized Fit India Freedom Run 2.0.

The nationwide virtual launch of Fit India Freedom Run 2.0 will be held on August 13, 2021, by Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Singh. The aim of the Fit India Freedom Run 2.0 is to make citizens include 30 minutes of physical activity in their daily lives. The slogan for the run, this year, reads – Fitness Ki Dose, Aadha Ghanta Roz.

The letter also revealed that the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports will organise 750 events across India and will conduct physical/virtual freedom run events. The UGC urged the Higher Educational Institutions to encourage students and faculty members to actively participate in the event. They also directed them to promote the event through Social Media with hashtags like #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav and #Run4India.

In another letter, UGC highlighted details regarding one of the events of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav, which is rendering of the national anthem of India. Students have been asked to upload their video of rendering of National Anthem on rashtragaan.in. A compilation of the uploaded videos of the National Anthem will be telecasted on August 15.

The letter further requested the Higher Educational Institutions for active cooperation for the celebration of ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav.’

