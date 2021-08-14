Azadi Ka Amrut Mahautsav: In a Recrod Breaking Feat, Over 1.5 Crore Indians Recorded & Uploaded Videos Signing National Anthem

Every Indian is preparing to celebrate AmritMahotsav with full vigour and enthusiasm. The whole country has announced joyful participation in AzadikaAmritMahotsav by singing the National Anthem. More than 1.5 crore Indians from India and across the world have recorded and uploaded their videos to achieve a never done before record on this very special occasion. This is evidence of the inherent unity, strength and harmony of India.

On July 25, Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi had given the clarion call to the people of India to sing the National Anthem together in Mann Ki Baat. Like a mantra, this invitation call permeated through the hearts and minds of the people of India who together have now created history and an unbeatable record.

Ministry of Culture, Government of India, created a program to enable people to sing the National Anthem by August 15 and upload it on the website. As is evident from the record-breaking numbers, people from all parts of the country, from all sections have enthusiastically participated in this unique initiative. Children, senior citizens, youth, women, no one wanted to be left behind from this feeling of community and shared pride. Independence Day 2021: PM Narendra Modi To Lead ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ From Red Fort on August 15 Marking the 75 Years of Independent India.

Eminent artists, well-known scholars, top leaders, senior officers, brave soldiers, famous sportsmen to farmers, laborers, people with special needs, everyone came together and sang the National Anthem in one voice. From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, from Arunachal Pradesh to Kutch, the voices singing Jana GanaMana were reverberating from all directions.

Our countrymen living outside India also participated with passion and fervour and proved once again that that their heart is always settled in this land of India. When Indians sitting in a corner, thousands of miles away, sang the national anthem in private, their voices embodied the pride of one hundred and thirty-six crore citizens of India. The fact that more than 15 million entries were achieved in just twenty-one days is in itself living proof that when the people of India put their heart to something, no goal is difficult or unachievable. Best Independence Day 2021 Wishes, Greetings & WhatsApp Messages: Send Swatantrata Diwas HD Images, Patriotic Quotes, SMS and GIFs on August 15.

The national anthem is a symbol of our pride. This program of singing the national anthem has not only created enthusiasm and enthusiasm among all, but the whole world has also got the message of strong unity of India.