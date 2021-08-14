Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: When and Where to Watch Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day 2021 Speech

India will be celebrating ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, marking the 75th year of Independence today, August 15. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort. This will be his eighth consecutive Independence Day address. PM Modi will first unfurl the tricolour at the Red Fort and then begin his speech at around 7:30 am. Like last year, this year too, the common public is not allowed to attend the I-Day celebrations at Red Fort due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Only the invited guests can attend the ceremony in person, however, others can witness the celebrations on television, laptops and smartphones.

PM Modi’s speech will be live-streamed by national public broadcaster Doordarshan, as well as the Press Information Bureau (PIB), on its YouTube channel and Twitter handle from 06.30 am onwards. The address will be also aired on the official YouTube channel of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and live updates will be shared through its official Twitter handle.

This year, the theme of I-Day is ‘Nation First, Always First’ to honour the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters and the glorious path laid down for generations by them. Indian contingent who have represented the country at the Tokyo Olympics are also invited to attend the celebrations at Red Fort. Indian athletes have won seven medals at the Tokyo Games, including one gold in javelin throw, two silver medals and four bronzes.

A day ahead on August 14, President Ram Nath Kovind invited the Indian contingent over high tea at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre in New Delhi. He will address the nation on the eve of I-Day. The President’s address will be broadcasted by All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan from 7 pm onwards.

