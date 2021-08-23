Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Ministry of New and Renewable Energy Plans Various Activities and Programmes To Celebrate 75 Years of Independence

Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has planned various activities under "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" during the week starting from 23rd August to 27th August 2021.

During the week, special efforts will be made to disseminate information of PM-KUSUM to farmers and Rooftop Solar Phase-II to consumers. Both the Schemes were launched in March, 2019 and are being implemented by most of the States in the country. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Celebrations: Centre Invites People To Sing National Anthem and Upload Video on Rashtragaan.in To Commemorate India’s 75 Years of Independence.

Apart from online programmes including training sessions, webinars, panel discussions, interaction with beneficiaries etc., programmes will also be organised physically following the protocols of Covid-19.

While different States will conduct various activities during this week, various other activities are also to be carried out during this week. The Chandigarh Renewable Energy Society (CREST) will launch online portal for consumer registration and processing of rooftop applications.

During the week, Solar Ambassadors, will interact with the rooftop consumers and explain them the benefit and process of installation of rts system in different States. They will report the capacity, generation of electricity and savings that can be possible by installation of Rooftop Solar.

Consumers which have already installed Rooftop Solar they will take their selfie along with their Rooftop Solar System using a common photo frame and upload on social media.

Video messages from eminent personalities and beneficiaries of the scheme will also be planned. Opportunities will be given to the consumers who have already installed Solar Rooftop and are getting benefit out of it. Information will also be posted on social media.

So far 20 States/ UTs have identified cities to be developed as solar cities. In addition, Konark and Modhera (Sun Temple cities) are already in the process of being developed as solar cities. An hour session with the States on different projects that can be planned and implemented in these cities will be held having participation from different stakeholders.

Online training will be organised for beneficiaries and village level entrepreneurs on decentralise renewable energy products. Major participants in the training would be women village level entrepreneurs.

To create knowledge and awareness on the decentralise renewable energy productive applications in livelihood, an online session will be held with NGOs/ self-group working in this field.

To get feedback from Off-grid Solar beneficiaries (solar street lights and solar study lamps provided under MNRE Schemes) and also to create awareness about the Off-grid Solar applications, an interactive session will be held with beneficiaries from the State of Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Jammu & Kashmir and Mizoram.

Public awareness and communication information prepared for PM-KUSUM will be disseminated. A quiz will be organised on PM-KUSUM Scheme. Feedback session will be organised with the beneficiaries on impact of community level green energy interventions.

Under the PM-KUSUM Scheme, standalone solar pump component, there is a provision of using solar energy for other productive purposes. A Session on possible intervention and policy measure will be conducted.

Awareness and feedback session with the beneficiaries under PM-KUSUM Scheme will be conducted.Possible financing solutions under the three Components of PM-KUSUM will be discussed through a separate online session.

In addition to the above activities, some of the vendors have also indicated to conduct publicity and awareness campaign on these Schemes in different States.