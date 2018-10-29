Ayushmann Khurrana is the 'king of all things cool'

Ayushmann Khurrana is currently enjoying the sweet smell of success with his recent releases earning accolades from all corners. The 34-year-old has turned cover boy for the November edition of Filmfare magazine. The 'king of all things cool' looks suave in a black coat, shimmery pants and black boots. The official Instagram account of the publication shared the image with the caption, "Man of the moment! Presenting the king of all things cool, @ayushmannk on our latest cover." Ayushmann had two back-to-back hits, Sriram Raghavan's thriller 'AndhaDhun', and Amit Sharma's family comedy 'Badhaai Ho'. 'Badhaai Ho', which focuses on the issue of an unplanned pregnancy in older women, currently stands at Rs. 84.25 crore, as tweeted by Taran Adarsh. On the other hand, the 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' star played the role of a visually impaired pianist in 'Andhadhun'. The film, which hit the big screens on October 5, has raked in Rs. 62.91 crore, according to Box Office India.