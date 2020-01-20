Ayushmann Fights Homophobia in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Trailer

The trailer for Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Subh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan just released. The film is a sequel to Shubh Mangal Saavdhan which released in 2017 and starred Ayushmann Khurrana opposite Bhumi Pednekar. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is directed by Hitesh Kewalya. It will release on 21 February.

The trailer begins with an insightful conversation as Ayushmann Khurrana is questioned about his homosexuality. His response is sharp and honest. The trailer then introduces us to the gay couple: Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar. They’re both in love but their families can’t accept that. So Jitendra’s character is forced to get married to a woman.

Filled with humorous punches and a bare-chested Ayushmann literally spelling out the theme of the film, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, just like its predecessor, feels like a bold film. But will it be successful in delivering the kind of nuance required by the topic? Only time will tell.



Check out the trailer here:

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan will tackle the story of a conservative family struggling to accept the fact that their son is gay. Ayushmann is set to return as the lead, playing what is still considered a brave role for male actors in Bollywood. Reportedly, Bhumi is not expected to return. Mirzapur actor Divyendu Sharma has been roped in to play the pivotal role of Ayushmann’s partner.

On 20 January, Ayushmann shared a new poster of the film. He took to Instagram to write, “Kartik ka pyaar ho kar rahega Aman! Trailer out today at 1.33 pm!”

On 15 November, Ayushmann Khurrana had shared the first poster of the film. The poster announced the release date of the film. It featured Ayushmann running. He’s dressed in a red and black jumpsuit and there seems to be an army of people running behind him. The poster reads, “Ab zyada jaldi release hogi aapki aur humari (Now the film will release sooner)“.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan stars Ayushmann Khurrana as Kartik Singh, Gajraj Rao as Shankar Tripathi, Neena Gupta as Sunaina Tripathi, Pankhuri Awasthy as Kusum, Jitendra Kumar as Aman Tripathi, Manurishi Chadha as Chaman Tripathi, Sunita Rajwar as Champa Tripathi, Maanvi Gagroo as Goggle Tripathi, and Neeraj Singh as Keshav.

Earlier the makers had shared a promo introducing the talented cast of the film. The animated video introduced the caricature versions of all the actors through an imaginary game of ‘Kaali Gobi Cup’ in which the kaali gobi replaces a typical ball.

