Ayushman Bharat Scheme is handout to 15-20 richest businessmen in India: Rahul Gandhi

While interacting with the healthcare professionals at 'National Health Convention' in Raipur today, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said, "Healthcare is, in a sense, a foundation. So, we have to ensure that foundation is built firmly. Congress government in 2019 is dramatically going to increase amount of money we put into health care and education." "Ayushman Bharat Scheme is limited scheme that is targeting very limited number of healthcare issues. It's handout to 15-20 richest businessmen in India. That's not the type of scheme we are going to run," he added.