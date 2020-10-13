Ayushman Bharat scheme to be extended to CAPF personnel, their dependents

New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): Soon the personnel from Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) can avail of the health insurance services under Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY).

A government official said this convergence between PMJAY and CAPF is a first of its kind initiative, leveraging the strength of the existing framework under the Ayushman Bharat for providing health benefits to the central government employees.

The initiative aims at providing free of cost primary, secondary and tertiary health services to all eligible CAPF personnel and their dependents.

"This initiative would serve the personnel from Assam Rifles, Border Security Force, Sashastra Seema Bal, Central Reserve Police Force, Central Industrial Security Force, National Security Guard, and Indo-Tibetan Border Police, and their dependents," said the government official.

Under this convergence, the PMJAY IT systems and PMJAY network of empanelled hospitals will be extended to provide outdoor and indoor patient care to all eligible CAPF personnel and their dependents.

In the initial phase, a pilot project is being conducted in Gurugram district of Haryana for all the forces. Subsequently, it will be expanded to the entire state. The beneficiaries will be eligible for all secondary and tertiary packages under PMJAY and CGHS hospitals respectively.

The key benefits include: (i) portable cashless OPD and IPD care across India, (ii) access to private hospitals empanelled under PMJAY and CGHS, (iii) no capping on the treatment cost availed by the beneficiaries, (v) a 24/7 call centre to raise grievances or clarify any queries regarding the scheme, and (vi) reimbursement for any out of pocket expenditure incurred by beneficiaries. (ANI)