AYUSH Ministry inks MoU with herbal industry bodies to promote medicinal plants cultivation

New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): The National Medicinal Plants Board (NMPB), Ministry of AYUSH signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the major AYUSH and herbal industry bodies covering a set of measures to promote medicinal plant cultivation.

The MoU was signed during a virtual meeting on Thursday.

The industry bodies which signed the MoU Ayurvedic Drug Manufacturer's Association, Mumbai; Association for Manufactures of Ayurvedic Medicines, New Delhi; Ayurvedic Medicines Manufacturers Organisation of India, Thrissur; Association for Herbal and Nutraceutical Manufacturers of India, Mumbai; Federation of Indian Industries, New Delhi and Confederation of Indian Industry, New Delhi.

The signing ceremony was graced by the presence of Vd. Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary AYUSH who assured that his ministry would provide necessary support to resolve the issues related to the industry provided they form a combined team and approach with solutions to the respective problems faced by them. He further assured that the present government is committed to the development of AYUSH systems.

The industry assured the NMBP board that they will provide the buy-back guarantee to the farmers/gatherers on the NMPB supported medicinal plant cultivation and collection programs. (ANI)

