Ayodhya Verdict: Shia Waqf board chief donates Rs 51,000 for building Ram temple

Referring to Ram as “Imam-e-Hind” and “ancestor of us all”, Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board Chairman Wasim Rizvi on Thursday donated Rs 51,000 to Ramjanmabhumi Nyas for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya and requested other Muslims also to donate for the cause.

In a unanimous verdict, the Supreme Court last week cleared the way for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya and directed the Centre to allot a separate five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board to build a mosque.

Asserting that the Supreme Court judgment on the decades-old issue is the “best verdict” that could have been possible, Rizvi said the Shia Waqf Board favoured the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

“Imam-e-Hind Bhagwan Shri Ram hum sabhi Musalmanon ke purvaj bhi hain (Ram is ancestor of us all, Muslims as well),” said Rizvi in a statement. He added that a cheque of Rs 51,000 was handed over to Mahant Rakesh Das of Ramjanmabhumi Nyas by Ashfaq Hussain, district head of Shia Waqf Board in Ayodhya.

Rizvi clarified that the donation has been given from the profits received from a movie that his company, Wasim Rizvi Films, had made on Ram temple.

“About a year back too, I had donated Rs 11,000 at the workshop of Ramjanmabhumi Nyas. The idea is to start a precedent for the people from both Muslim and Hindu communities to start assisting in construction of temples and mosques if we want harmony. I would request other Muslims to also come forward and assist in the construction of Ram temple,” he said.

Rizvi further said that some “kattarpanthi (extremist)” might feel that building a religious place from the money of another community would be wrong, but we have to tell them that money is never right or wrong as it changes hands.