As the hearing for the Ayodhya verdict has been postponed to January 29, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said that he knows that there are going to be no proceedings. He said that the land is in the custody of Government of India. "I am asking Prime Minister Modi to implement the cabinet decision of Narsimha Rao government, and hand over the land to Vishwa Hindu Parishad to build Ram temple," said Swamy.