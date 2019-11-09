Ayodhya verdict: All India Muslim Personal Law Board deliberating on filing review petition

All India Muslim Personal Law Board on November said that it will likely file a review petition against the Supreme Court's verdict on Ayodhya case. "We will file a review petition if our committee agrees on it. It is our right and it is in Supreme Court's rules as well," said Zafaryab Jilani, member of AIMPLB, and lawyer of the Sunni Waqf Board. Zilani however said that there should be no demonstrations of any kind.