Ayodhya verdict: Citizens of country are waiting for justice to be delivered, says Shahnawaz Hussain

As the hearing of the Ayodhya verdict postponed for January 29, reactions poured in from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Shahnawaz Hussain, BJP spokesperson said that finally the moment came, which the country was awaiting for. "132 crore citizens of India want that the verdict on Ram mandir should be pronounced as early as possible, and as the hearing for it has begun in SC, we are sure that justice will be delivered," said Hussain. While referring to his party's proposal in Palampur meeting, he said that the party's stand is clear that Ram mandir should be built in Ayodhya.