Ayodhya Verdict: Deputy CM Sisodia Asks Pvt Schools to Remain Shut

In the run up to Ayodhya case verdict scheduled on Saturday, 9 November, section 144 has been imposed across Uttar Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the verdict “will not be a victory or defeat for anyone.” The apex court is set to pronounce judgement at 10:30 am in the morning.

Earlier, a five-judge bench of the top court, including Gogoi, Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and Abdul Nazeer, heard the arguments in the case for 40 days and reserved its verdict on 16 October.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has deployed around 4,000 paramilitary personnel across Uttar Pradesh

The BJP has directed party leaders to avoid “provocative statements” once the SC verdict is out

Section 144 has been imposed in Ayodhya till 10 December in anticipation of the verdict in the case

Sisodia Says 'Potential Security Concerns', Asks Private Schools to Remain Shut

With the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Ayodhya dispute scheduled for 9 November, Delhi’s Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said that there are “potential security concerns”.

“We are advising all private schools to also remain closed tomorrow,” he said in a tweet.

There are potential security concerns with the SC Ayodhya verdict tmrw morning. All government schools and many private schools are closed tomorrow, as it is a second Saturday. We are advising all private schools to also remain closed tmrw. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) November 8, 2019

Amethi Police Tells Journalist to Delete ‘Political Comment’

Responding to journalist Rana Ayyub’s tweet on the Ayodhya verdict, Amethi Police told her to delete it immediately or face legal consequences.

“You have just made a political comment. Delete it immediately, otherwise legal action will be taken against you by Amethi Police,” the official handle of the Amethi Police tweeted.

you have just made a political comment. delete it immediately, otherwise legal action will be taken against you by @amethipolice — AMETHI POLICE (@amethipolice) November 8, 2019

Ayyub, in her post, had written, “Tomorrow is a big day for India. The Babri Masjid, a monument of faith for Indian Muslims was demolished on 6 Dec 1992 by those in power today. It changed my life and a generation of Muslims who were 'othered' overnight. I hope my country does not disappoint me tomorrow.”

Liquor Shops Closed, Sec 144 Imposed in Bengaluru on Saturday

“We've made the necessary deployments. Section 144 of the CrPC will be imposed in Bengaluru from 7 am to midnight, 12 am,” Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said.

He added that social media will be strictly monitored and liquor shops will remain closed on Saturday, according to ANI.

Internet Services Suspended in Aligarh Till 12 am Saturday: Dist Magistrate

“We have suspended internet services for 24 hours starting 12 am on 8 November Further decision regarding this will be taken based on the situation,” Aligarh’s District Magistrate Chandra Bhushan Singh said, according to ANI.

He added that security forces have been deployed and all schools, colleges and educational institutions will remain closed for 3 days.

All Govt, Private Schools to Be Closed in Jammu, Delhi Tomorrow

All Government and private schools shall remain closed tomorrow in all districts of Jammu division. Section 144 has also been imposed in all 10 districts of Jammu.

Directorate of School Education (DSE) Jammu stated, “The Exams scheduled for tomorrow, if any, shall stand postponed. Fresh dates for the same shall be notified separately.”

All government and private schools and colleges will be closed in Delhi tomorrow as well.

Ayodhya Verdict: NBSA Issues Guidelines for All News Channels

The News Broadcasting Standards Auhtority (NBSA) has issued a notice for all news channels ahead of the verdict in the Ayodhya land case on Saturday.

It has specifically stated that no footage of the demolition of the Babri Masjid be shown in any news item relating to the issue.

