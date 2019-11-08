Ayodhya Verdict: Deputy CM Sisodia Asks Pvt Schools to Remain Shut

In the run up to Ayodhya case verdict scheduled on Saturday, 9 November, section 144 has been imposed across Uttar Pradesh.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the verdict “will not be a victory or defeat for anyone.” The apex court is set to pronounce judgement at 10:30 am in the morning.
Earlier, a five-judge bench of the top court, including Gogoi, Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and Abdul Nazeer, heard the arguments in the case for 40 days and reserved its verdict on 16 October.
- Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has deployed around 4,000 paramilitary personnel across Uttar Pradesh
- The BJP has directed party leaders to avoid “provocative statements” once the SC verdict is out
- Section 144 has been imposed in Ayodhya till 10 December in anticipation of the verdict in the case
Sisodia Says 'Potential Security Concerns', Asks Private Schools to Remain Shut
With the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Ayodhya dispute scheduled for 9 November, Delhi’s Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said that there are “potential security concerns”.
“We are advising all private schools to also remain closed tomorrow,” he said in a tweet.
There are potential security concerns with the SC Ayodhya verdict tmrw morning. All government schools and many private schools are closed tomorrow, as it is a second Saturday. We are advising all private schools to also remain closed tmrw.— Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) November 8, 2019
Amethi Police Tells Journalist to Delete ‘Political Comment’
Responding to journalist Rana Ayyub’s tweet on the Ayodhya verdict, Amethi Police told her to delete it immediately or face legal consequences.
“You have just made a political comment. Delete it immediately, otherwise legal action will be taken against you by Amethi Police,” the official handle of the Amethi Police tweeted.
you have just made a political comment. delete it immediately, otherwise legal action will be taken against you by @amethipolice— AMETHI POLICE (@amethipolice) November 8, 2019
Ayyub, in her post, had written, “Tomorrow is a big day for India. The Babri Masjid, a monument of faith for Indian Muslims was demolished on 6 Dec 1992 by those in power today. It changed my life and a generation of Muslims who were 'othered' overnight. I hope my country does not disappoint me tomorrow.”
Liquor Shops Closed, Sec 144 Imposed in Bengaluru on Saturday
“We've made the necessary deployments. Section 144 of the CrPC will be imposed in Bengaluru from 7 am to midnight, 12 am,” Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said.
He added that social media will be strictly monitored and liquor shops will remain closed on Saturday, according to ANI.
Internet Services Suspended in Aligarh Till 12 am Saturday: Dist Magistrate
“We have suspended internet services for 24 hours starting 12 am on 8 November Further decision regarding this will be taken based on the situation,” Aligarh’s District Magistrate Chandra Bhushan Singh said, according to ANI.
He added that security forces have been deployed and all schools, colleges and educational institutions will remain closed for 3 days.
All Govt, Private Schools to Be Closed in Jammu, Delhi Tomorrow
All Government and private schools shall remain closed tomorrow in all districts of Jammu division. Section 144 has also been imposed in all 10 districts of Jammu.
Directorate of School Education (DSE) Jammu stated, “The Exams scheduled for tomorrow, if any, shall stand postponed. Fresh dates for the same shall be notified separately.”
All government and private schools and colleges will be closed in Delhi tomorrow as well.
Ayodhya Verdict: NBSA Issues Guidelines for All News Channels
The News Broadcasting Standards Auhtority (NBSA) has issued a notice for all news channels ahead of the verdict in the Ayodhya land case on Saturday.
It has specifically stated that no footage of the demolition of the Babri Masjid be shown in any news item relating to the issue.
Section 144 Imposed in Bhopal Ahead of Ayodhya Case Judgement
Ahead of the Ayodhya case verdict, Collector and District Magistrate of Bhopal said, “Section 144 (gathering of more than 4 people banned) has been imposed in the district. All private and government schools, colleges will remain closed tomorrow,” reported ANI.
'Whatever the Ayodhya Verdict, It Will Not Be Victory or Defeat for Anyone': PM Modi
Prime Minister Narenrda Modi tweeted, “Whatever decision SC delivers in Ayodhya case, it will not be a victory or defeat of anyone. My appeal to the countrymen is that it should be the priority of all of us that this decision should further strengthen the great tradition of peace, unity and goodwill of India.”
He further wrote, “The Supreme Court's decision on Ayodhya is coming tomorrow. For the past few months, the matter was being heard continuously in the Supreme Court, the whole country was watching eagerly. During this period, the efforts made by all sections of the society to maintain an atmosphere of goodwill are greatly appreciated.”
'Arrangements Being Made for Tomorrow': Mumbai Police
Ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya case, Mumbai Police PRO said, “Mumbai Police is aware of the situation and we are keeping a close watch. Our preparations for tomorrow have begun. Adequate arrangements are being made,” reported ANI.
All UP Schools, Colleges to Remain Closed From 9-11 Nov
All schools, colleges, educational institutions and training centres in Uttar Pradesh to remain closed from 9 November to 11 November, reported ANI.
In Karnataka, MG Hiremath, Deputy Commissioner of Gadag District said, “All schools and colleges to remain closed tomorrow as a precautionary measure, ahead of Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case.”
SC to Pronounce Its Verdict in Ayodhya Land Dispute Tomorrow
The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce tomorrow its verdict in the politically sensitive case of Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya.
The apex court likely to pronounce judgement at 10:30 am in the morning, reported PTI.
Hours before the notice, the CJI in the pre-noon held a meeting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari and DGP Om Prakash Singh who apprised him about the security arrangements made to maintain law and order in the state.
Centre Asks States to Remain Alert Ahead of SC Verdict
The Centre has asked all states to remain alert ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute and ensure security in sensitive areas, officials said on Thursday, reported PTI.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has also dispatched around 4,000 paramilitary personnel for security deployment in Uttar Pradesh, particularly in Ayodhya.
RPF Issues Advisory, Cancels Leaves of Personnel; Tightens Security at Stations
The railway police on Thursday issued a seven-page advisory to all its zones giving them a slew of instructions on security preparedness ahead of the much-awaited Supreme Court verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute case, sources said.
The advisory from the RPF has also said that leaves of all its personnel have been cancelled and they have been instructed to be engaged in escorting trains, reported PTI.
Ayodhya Verdict: Don't Get Swayed by Rumours, Gehlot Appeals to People
Ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday appealed to the people of the state to not get swayed by rumours.
Stressing that the apex court's decision will be paramount, Gehlot said he was in constant touch with senior officials to maintain peace and tranquility in the state.
“The decision of the judiciary is paramount. I would like to urge the public that people should not indulge in any provocation and social harmony should not be disturbed,” Gehlot told reporters in Jaipur, reported PTI.
On Wednesday night, the chief minister met top officials of the state to take stock of the security situation and asked the police to maintain strict vigil.
