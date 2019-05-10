Ayodhya dispute: SC grants Mediation Panel time till August 15 to find amicable solution

The Constitution bench heard the Ayodhya case on Friday. During the hearing, the three-members Mediation Panel had seek extension of time to find an amicable solution. After hearing the panel, the Supreme Court has granted time till August 15. The CJI didn't disclose the progress of the case and kept it confidential. "We're not going to tell you what progress has been made, it's confidential," said Gogoi. The five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi includes Justice SA Bobde, Justice SA Nazeer, Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice DY Chandrachud. Before attempting to judicially adjudicate the case pending before the Apex Court since 2010, the bench had wanted to explore a negotiated settlement and had directed negotiations in Ayodhya away from media eye to facilitate a solution to the issue. The Allahabad High Court in 2010 had ordered partitioning the disputed 2.67 acre between claimants in 2:1 ratio.