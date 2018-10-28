Ayodhya dispute: Politicos hoping for speedy final verdict after new SC bench formation

A new Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice of India was constituted to hear pleas on Ayodhya title suit from October 29. The bench is expected to decide if the cases will be heard on day to day basis. "We think the final verdict is about to come now"' said MoS Information and Technology Mohsin Raza. "We hope the final verdict comes soon' the verdict will be in our favour"' said Congress leader Anshu Awasthi. "We hope the verdict comes in our favour"' said BJP Member of Parliament Vinay Katiyar.