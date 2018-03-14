Ayodhya dispute: Decision should come in national interest, say Muslim clerics

Ahead of the Supreme Court hearing in the Ayodhya land dispute case, Muslim clerics hope the decision would come in the national interest, taking into consideration of both sides in the matter. Member of All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) Khalid Rashid said, "We hope this would be the final hearing. We also hope that the final decision comes after hearing statements from all sides and seeing all the documents." Another Muslim cleric Umer Ilyasi said, "Decision of SC will be acceptable to all. I hope the matter would come in national interest."