Ayodhya Case in SC: Last hearing today, Rajeev Dhavan tears maps, documents inside court

Daily hearings in the politically sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya will end at 5 pm, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said today. Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid has been in the courts for a long time now and on the 40th day the court is hearing the matter for the last time .The bench also rejected a plea of a party seeking to intervene in the ongoing hearing and said no such interventions will be allowed now at this stage of proceedings.