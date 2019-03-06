Ayodhya case: Muslims have accepted SC's suggestion for mediation, says Owaisi

While reacting on Supreme Court's decision on Ram Mandir, All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi said, "Muslim side has accepted the SC suggestion for mediation and also Nirmohi Akhara has also accepted it." He further said, "When SC made the suggestion, Muslim side said the mediation should be court monitored and should be kept confidential. SC has also accepted it." The Supreme Court reserved its order on the issue of referring Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case to court appointed and monitored mediation for 'permanent solution'.