Ayodhya case: Modi should give land to VHP to start building temple, says Swamy

While talking to ANI on Ram Temple issue, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy said, "Supreme Court had asked for a solution from the government of Narsimha Rao. He released a statement, on Sep 14, 1994, that if it is proved that there was a temple at that place then this land will be given to the Hindus. Narendra Modi should give the land to Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and ask them to start building the temple and he should inform everything to the Supreme Court. As we go with the statement of Narsimha Rao, it has been proved by India Archeological Department that there was a temple there". The title suit in the Ayodhya case will be heard on January 10. A bench led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi announced the date in a 60-second hearing, which did not see any arguments from either side.