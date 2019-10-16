Ayodhya case hearing: Sec 144 imposed in district ahead of verdict

Section 144 has been imposed in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya ahead of the verdict on Ayodhya case. Security has also been beefed up in the region. Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi confirmed that the daily hearings on the Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid land dispute will end by 5 pm on October 16. 5-judge Constitution bench, headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi began hearing in Ayodhya Ram Temple-Babri Masjid land case today. Today is the 40th day of hearing in the case. CJI Gogoi has refused to take any intervention application in the case. Judgment is likely to be passed on November 04-05.

"