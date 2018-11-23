AXISCADES opens Centre of Excellence in Pune

Bengaluru, Nov 23 (IANS) Bengaluru-based global tech provider AXISCADES on Friday launched its first "Digital- Centre of Excellence (D-COE)" in Pune to stack key technologies that the company has been investing in.

The technologies include Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), Augmented Reality (AR), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES).

Located at Baner in Pune, the centre will focus on building cutting-edge applications for shop floor digitisation to bring business value to their customers through their strategic alliances with companies like Altizon, Siemens Mindsphere, and Dassault Systèmes, the company said in a statement.

"With our strong engineering and manufacturing DNA, we hope to accelerate the rate of digital transformation manufacturers must go through," said Mritunjay Singh, CEO, AXISCADES.

The centre will also focus on bringing new offerings to its expanding customer base in Pune and usher in localised efficiencies in its operations.

AXISCADES aims to expand its service-offerings portfolio to newer areas by forming alliances with other companies -- in line with the government's "Digital India" initiative, the company added.

