Axar to replace Jadeja for 3rd Test vs Sri Lanka

Colombo, Aug 9 (IANS) Left-arm spinner Axar Patel was on Wednesday named as a replacement for Ravindra Jadeja in the India squad for the third and final Test against Sri Lanka, starting at Pallekele on Saturday.

Jadeja, the recently crowned No.1 Test all-rounder, was handed an one-match ban for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct in the Colombo Test which the visitors won by an innings and 53 runs to clinch the series.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee on Tuesday named Axar Patel as replacement for Ravindra Jadeja in the team for the third Test, which starts from August 12 at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium," the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced.

Team for third Test: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (Vice Captain), Rohit Sharma, R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, W. Saha (wk), Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, M. Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Abhinav Mukund.

--IANS

tri/in