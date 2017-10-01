Axar Patel takes three wickets as India restrict Australia to a modest total of 242 in fifth ODI

Australia openers David Warner (53) and Aaron Finch (32) laid a solid foundation of 66 runs but the following batsmen failed to sustain the momentum.

India restricted Australia to 242 runs for nine wickets in 50 overs in their fifth and final One Day International (ODI) at the VCA stadium in Nagpur on Sunday.

After Australian skipper Steve Smith won the toss and elected to bat, openers David Warner (53) and Aaron Finch (32) laid a solid foundation of 66 runs but the following batsmen failed to sustain the momentum.

However, Travis Head (42) and Marcus Stoinis (46) put up an 87-run fifth-wicket stand to haul Australia to a respectable total.

For India, left-arm spinner Axar Patel was impressive, claiming three wickets for 38 runs in 10 overs.

India have already sealed the five-match series with a 3-1 lead. The hosts won the first ODI in Chennai by 26 runs (DLS), the second ODI in Kolkata by 50 runs and the third ODI in Indore by five wickets. Australia won the fourth ODI in Bengaluru by 31 runs.

