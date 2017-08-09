Axar Patel Likely to Replace Ravindra Jadeja in The Third India vs Sri Lanka Test: Report

Interestingly, Kuldeep Yadav is already with the team as he was picked as the third spinner

In what could be a surprising move, left-arm spinner Axar Patel will make his Test debut against Sri Lanka in the third and final Test at Pallekele. The spinner, according to a Times of India report, has been asked to fly to Sri Lanka after Ravindra Jadeja was handed a suspension by ICC.

Axar is currently plying his trade with the India A side in South Africa. Interestingly, Kuldeep Yadav is already with the team as he was picked as the third spinner. However, with Axar flying down all the way from Africa, it is likely that he could be handed the Test debut. Also Read- India in Sri Lanka: Rangana Herath to Miss Third Test Due to Back Injury

Kuldeep had to warm the bench in the first two Tests despite favourable spin conditions as India went ahead with seam-bowling all-rounder Hardik Pandya. And looks like Kuldeep, who made his Test debut against Australia earlier their year, will have to wait for his second Test.

“Axar is someone who can do a Jadeja with the bat too, though he averages just 14.16 and has a highest score of 38 in ODIs. The left-hander, though, has some decent knocks in domestic cricket, averaging 48.45 after 23 games in first-class cricket, with 10 fifties and a hundred, besides taking 79 wickets. If India stick to playing two spinners in Pallekele, something which they have do make the ball bounce as much as Jadeja, which is what we’re looking for. He can be dangerous in these conditions,” TOI quoted a source in the team management. Also Read- Ravindra Jadeja Becomes No.1 Test Allrounder

While there is no official confirmation yet, it will be interesting to see whenever Axar is flown in just as a cover or actual replacement.