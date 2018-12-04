AWS logs significant growth in India: Amazon CTO

Las Vegas, Dec 4 (IANS) For the first time since launching its Mumbai region services two years back, retail giant Amazon's Cloud arm Amazon Web Services (AWS) has seen a 70 per cent increase in the accounts of Indian companies, says Amazon Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Werner Vogels.

In an interview with IANS, Vogels said AWS has been a preferred choice for both big and small businesses in the country which are currently undergoing digital transformation.

"Most importantly, we have seen a significant growth in India. For the first time since launching the Mumbai region, we have seen 70 per cent increase in the accounts of Indian companies," said a beaming Vogels after delivering a marathon keynote address at the company's annual "ReInvent" conference here.

The company launched AWS Asia Pacific (Mumbai) Region with two availability zones in 2016 and has seen stupendous growth in adding new customers in the region.

AWS currently has 19 AWS Global Infrastructure Regions and five more are coming soon.

"We were fortunate that even before the opening of Mumbai region, AWS had seen a significant growth in India," added Vogels.

One of the interesting things in India and other similar countries, said Vogels, is that young entrepreneurs are looking to build long-term businesses.

"Digital entrepreneurs in India are looking to build really long-term sustainable businesses and are taking a different path. They want to have tight control over expenditure and how they are actually growing. AWS is an ideal choice for them," the Amazon CTO told IANS.

"If you do not take massive investments and want to build and grow on a slower pattern, AWS is here for you," he added.

On the other hand, AWS is also powering several big businesses in India.

redBus, the world's largest online bus ticketing platform, runs on AWS and has created hassle-free travel experience for people in India who uses low-cost phones.

"redBus put so much engineering into making their Web pages lightweight so these could open very fast on any type of device. This has created a difference in the lives of so many people in India with low-end phones," said Vogels.

Tata Motors is another big customer for AWS.

"They have put sensors for preventive maintenance on their trucks and all that runs on AWS. Several media companies in India run on AWS. Online travel company MakeMyTrip runs on AWS. There are many such successful examples," Vogels told IANS.

According to him, Amazon learns from all their customers and looks for unique patterns as every company is different and does development differently.

"We are an ideal choice for both big and small businesses in India," he added.

Vogels echoed AWS CEO Andy Jassy who earlier said that the Asia-Pacific region has huge potential to write the next growth story for AWS, with India playing a key role in Cloud adoption among both enterprises and the governments.

"The business in the Asia-Pacific region is very broad and is growing very quickly. The business is growing rapidly in China, India, Singapore, Australia and South-East Asian countries," Jassy noted.

AWS which registered $27 billion in revenue and 46 per cent growth (year-on-year) globally is an undisputed Public Cloud leader with 51.8 per cent share in Cloud infrastructure market globally, followed by Microsoft at 13.3 per cent and Alibaba at a distant 4.6 per cent.

In India, Amazon Internet Services Pvt Ltd (AISPL) is a subsidiary of the Amazon Group which undertakes the resale and marketing of AWS Cloud services in the country.

(Nishant Arora was in Las Vegas at an invitation from AWS. He can be contacted at nishant.a@ians.in)

