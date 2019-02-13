AWS expands CloudFront and Direct Connect locations in India

New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) Increasing its points of presence in the country, retail giant Amazon's Cloud arm Amazon Web Services (AWS) on Wednesday announced the adding of two new "Edge" locations in the country.

AWS announced two new Edge locations for Amazon CloudFront and AWS Direct Connect locations in Hyderabad and New Delhi.

This expands the total Amazon CloudFront locations in India to 11 points of presence across Mumbai (three), New Delhi (three), Chennai (two), Hyderabad (two), and Bengaluru (one), the company said in a statement.

"Our investment in growing the Amazon CloudFront and AWS Direct Connect footprint in India is a result of the strong customer momentum we are seeing for content delivery services," said Navdeep Manaktala, Head of Business Development, Amazon Internet Services Private Limited.

The new Amazon CloudFront locations double Amazon's content delivery network (CDN) capacity in the AWS Asia Pacific (Mumbai) Region by enabling more ISP peering, increased processing of viewer requests, and the ability to cache content locally.

The new locations provide low latency and high data transfer rates to AWS customers who will be able to deliver dynamic and static web content to end users, the company said.

"Amazon CloudFront securely delivers data, videos, applications, and APIs to customers globally with low latency, and AWS Direct Connect helps customers establish a dedicated network connection to AWS Cloud," Manaktala noted.

--IANS

na/ab