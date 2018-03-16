Awareness programme launched to highlight role of media in 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan'

Government of India's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has organised a seminar on role of local media in Swachh Bharat Abihyan in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar. It is an effort by the Government to involve rural journalists in disseminating information regarding different developmental schemes like 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan'. Bilal Dar, who has been made brand ambassador of cleanliness drive by the Srinagar Municipal Corporation, said that it is important to maintain cleanliness especially around lakes like Wular Lake, which is important for people's livelihood as well as consumption purposes.