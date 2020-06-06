Award-Winning Indian TV Host Clince Varghese Is Now an Internationally Certified Happiness Coach

Clince Varghese is known as the Jack of all trades and master of many. With an experience of over 1000 live performances across 26 countries around the world, Clince has won the hearts of many a people with his various skillsets as a TV Presenter, Corporate & Wedding Anchor, Rockstar Singer, Motivational Speaker with various International and national awards to his name.

Clince who is a graduate from St. Xavier’s college in Mumbai has now added another feather to his cap by becoming an Internationally Certified Happiness Coach from the Berkeley Institute of Wellbeing in California.

We got an opportunity to interview this hyper-energetic and always positive happy soul and here’s what he has to say:-

*1) What is the role of a Happiness Coach?*

A Happiness Coach is an expert who can assist you to identify your troubled areas of life and can train you with practical frameworks and soulful activities which can help you not be unhappy in life.

*2) Now that you have the secret tool to happiness, will you be happy forever?

Let me put it this way. Just because a chef knows how to cook up a fine dine meal, doesn't mean the plate will have food on it. He/She has to work in the kitchen to prepare the meal and plate it. Just like that Happiness cant be attained with a degree, but only by putting conscious efforts in our lives towards it.

*3) What inspired you to take up this course?*

'Engaging & Inspiring the world' has been my life's mantra. And hence I wanted to invest more time and energy into learning the technical ways of how I could add value in peoples lives.

*4) How did you learn about this course*

A close friend of mine Tejas Lakhani, who is a Corporate Trainer based out of Australia suggested to me about this course.

*5) Tell us something more about this course?*

I got myself enrolled in a 6 week Internationally certified Happiness Coaching program with the Happiitude Institute which is in collaboration with the Berkeley Institute of Wellbeing in California, USA. I was part of a group with students from Europe, the Middle East, South America and India and we would have a virtual interactive and engaging course module. Over a period of time, I have been blessed with friends from around the world and maybe at some point, we would visit each other.

*6) What do you plan to do now?*

A major part of my revenue generation comes from working with Corporates on their engagement and marketing events. Considering the current COVID scenario, companies would heavily invest in the wellbeing of their employees to pump up their productivity and efficiency. So I look forward to being able to add more value to them. Other than that I also am going to curate digital content for the various social media platforms in collaboration with my Talent Management agency Engage & Inspire Global and conduct virtual coaching classes too.

*6) Do you think anyone can become a Happiness Coach?*

With Passion & Patience, one can do anything and everything in life.

Clince Varghese is also famously known as VJ Clince. He is a TV Presenter with MTV & Vh1 India. He enjoys a huge fanbase on social media and all thanks to his tailor-made content which not only inspires people but also gives out a positive and happy vibe.

Clince is not just an extraordinary emcee and Television Presenter but he is also known for his social media antics, fitness mantras powerful singing and the latest addition being a Happiness coach.











