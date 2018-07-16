Award-winning Indian film to release in UK, Singapore before India

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) Aditya Kripalani's award-winning independent film "Tikli and Laxmi Bomb" will hit the screens in the UK and Singapore before it digitally releases in India.

"'Tikli...' is going to be distributed by Film Volt in the UK across five cities. It will theatrically release in London, Birmingham, Leicester, Derby and Manchester in September. The film will also be released by Carnival Cinemas in Singapore," Kripalani, who has directed and produced the film based on his own book with the same title, said in a statement to IANS.

"It is going to be a part of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne," he added.

The film, based on sex workers, will also be screened at the Kolkata International Film Festival in November.

It will also travel to New Zealand where it will be screened at the New Zealand Asian Pacific Film festival later this year.

In the past, it won the Best Feature award at Berlin Independent Film Festival, Best Picture for Gender equality at the UK Asian Film Festival 2018 and was also honoured at the New Jersey Indian & International Film Festival.

