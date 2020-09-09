This award is an honour for all govt school teachers: Teachers award recipient

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 10 (ANI): Padma Priya Vummaji, recipient of the Government of India's National Teachers Award 2020, on Wednesday said that the award was an honour for all government school teachers in the state who worked hard for the benefit of the students.

"I feel fortunate that my name was shortlisted for the award among several excellent teachers in Telangana. It's an honour for all the government school teachers who are dedicated to their profession and work hard for the benefit of the students. It was an honour for a teacher to be addressed by the President of India," Padma told ANI.

A teacher at the Government Nehru Memorial High School in Hyderabad, Padma was conferred the award on the occasion of Teacher's Day on Saturday by the Union Ministry of Education for making "relevant connections between subjects and her student's interests such as teaching the significance of the angle of a cricket bat or studying a peacock feather".

"State-level applicants were scrutinised and only six were forwarded on the national level. The central government appointed a National Independent Jury and the selected applicants of the state made a presentation. This year, it was on a virtual platform due to COVID-19. I was lucky enough to get shortlisted from the Telangana state," she added.

Speaking to ANI, Padma's daughter, Shreya said that she felt very excited when she came to know that her mother had been selected for the award.

"When I came to know that my mom was selected for the National Teachers Award by the Central Government, I was very excited. My mother really works very hard and treats all her students like her own children." (ANI)

