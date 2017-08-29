It is an Award For All Differently-abled Athletes of India: Devendra Jhajharia

When the two-time Paralympic gold medallist Devendra Jhajharia is handed the Khel Ratna Award by India's 14th President Ramnath Kovind, he will become the first Indian paralympian to receive the country's highest sporting honour.

New Delhi: For 36-year old Devendra Jhajharia, hailing from the Churu district of Rajasthan, trips to the national capital have always been ones to remember. But this one he says is the most special of them all and why not, it isn't every day that your name is written in the annals of history.

"I remember playing with able-bodied kids when I was young, and they would say ‘why is he wasting his time’. The challenge for me began even before I stepped on to the playing field. My fight has been of changing mindsets, of proving people wrong. I began with a small dream of representing my country and look where that persistence has brought me," a proud Jhajharia told News18 in an exclusive interaction.

Jhajharia entered the national consciousness for the first time as a 23-year old, when he won the gold medal in the F46 javelin throw at the 2004 Athens Paralympics, where he set a new world record with a throw of 62.15m.

"When I won in Athens no one knew me, but I received a lot of support after that. I was honoured with the Arjuna Award and with a Padma Shri, and that motivated me further. When you represent your country there is a desire to give your best without asking for anything in return. But when you get recognition, it fires your ambitions up further," the Khel Ratna winner said.

And that inspiration was enough for the now veteran para-athlete to give the best performance of his life at the 2016 Rio Games. Jhajharia went beyond his own expectations to shatter the world record yet again with a throw of 63.97 metres and won his second Palympic gold medal, another first for an Indian. And he believes that this honour will inspire para athletes all over India to strive for the best.

"I just wanted to give my best at the Rio Games. I never thought I will end up winning the gold medal. This Khel Ratna is not just mine, it belongs to all para athletes in India, who overcome big challenges to bring themselves to the field and perform for the country. I hope this honour inspires more and more athletes from the small towns of our country to chase their dreams. This award shows that you can achieve what many believe is unachievable," the champion athlete signed off.