Aviators showcase their flying skills ahead of Aero India Show 2019 in Bengaluru

The 12th edition of Aero India Show will kick off on February 20th. The latest aircrafts have already landed at Yelahanka Air Force Station to enthrall visitors during 5-day exhibition. Pilots performed sorties and aerial stunts on the rehearsal day ahead of Aero India Show's inauguration. Tagline of the Aero India 2019 is 'The Runway to a Billion Opportunities'. Tagline of Aero India Show signifies India as an emerging hub in global aerospace industry.