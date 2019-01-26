Aviation Ministry's UDAN Scheme flies higher

After two successful phases of the Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik or UDAN scheme, the Civil Aviation Ministry launched the third phase of the scheme and received tremendous response from the bidders. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has received 111 initial proposals and 17 counter proposals from 15 bidders covering more than 350 routes in the round 3 of UDAN scheme of Ministry of Civil Aviation. Proposals connecting 13 water aerodromes and more than 40 tourism routes were also received as part of the bidding process. The UDAN 3 will connect 235 routes comprising 189 Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) routes and 46 tourism routes across 29 states in the country. Airports Authority of India (AAI) is the implementing agency of UDAN, regional airport development and Regional Connectivity Scheme of the Government of India (GOI).