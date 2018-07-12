Aviation Innovation Exposition underway in Kochi

A three-day Aviation Innovation Exposition and workshop began in Kochi on July 11. The exposition is organised by the Aeronautical Society of India (AeSI) and Society of Indian Aerospace Technologies and Industries (SIATI). The second edition of the exposition aimed to promote indigenous efforts of the Indian Air Force in order to support naval forces. The exposition also aimed at bringing together various elements of the Indian Air Force. The exposition cum workshop showcased various equipments of the force and was graced by aviation officers