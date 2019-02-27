Aviation Conclave held in New Delhi

'Aviation Conclave 2019: Flying for All' was held in New Delhi on Wednesday where a passenger charter was released by Union Minister for Civil Aviation Suresh Prabhu, who also delivered the keynote address. Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha too was present on the occasion. Experts from different sectors, including Drone Ecosystem, Aircraft Manufacturing and Aircraft Financing among others participated in brainstorming sessions to pave way to realise India's dreams of becoming world's largest Aviation market by 2040 or sooner. The participants of panel discussions included bankers, the CMDs of aircraft companies, representatives from the Ministry of Defence and Airports Authority of India among India. India, which hosts of the fastest growing Aviation sector in the world, aims to be the leaders of the world in this sector and if the current progress is something to go by, India will attain the numero uno position by 2035.