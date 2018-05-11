'Avengers: Infinity War' enters Rs 200 crore club in India

Dread it. Run from it. Destiny still arrives. Marvel's 'Avengers: Infinity War' is breaking one record after another. The film has minted Rs 200.39 crore making it the first Hollywood film to have crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in India. The film even defeated Deepika Padukone's controversial film, 'Padmaavat' to become the highest opener of 2018. The only other film to have crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in India this year is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmavaat' which earned Rs 302.15 crore. 'Avengers: Infinity War' witnessed te gathering of Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man, Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr Strange, Chris Evans as Captain America, Mark Ruffalo as Hulk, Tom Holland as Spider-Man, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, Chris Pratt as Star Lord among others.