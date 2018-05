Dread it. Run from it. 'Avengers: Infinity War' is still going to be on the rise. Bollywood's trade analyst, Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and said, "#AvengersInfinityWar remains the first choice of moviegoers... Commences Week 2 on a SOLID NOTE... Inches closer to ? 200 cr... [Week 2] Fri 7.17 cr. Total: ? 163.81 cr NettBOC. India biz... GrossBOC: ? 210.01 cr... #Avengers #InfinityWar."