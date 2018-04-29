'Avengers: Infinity War' continues to witness steady rise

Marvel's 'Avengers: Infinity War' which released in 2000 screens in India has earned Rs 30. 50 crore on its second day at the box office. On Friday the film became one of the biggest openers of 2018 in India,giving a serious competition to Indian films. 'Avengers: Infinity War' marks the crossover of three Marvel's franchise, 'The Guardians of Galaxy', 'Dr Strange', and 'Avengers'. It was one of the most awaited films of 2018. By releasing it simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu they have catered to a pan India audience.