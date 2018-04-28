'Avengers: Infinity War' becomes highest opener of 2018

Marvel's 'Avengers: Infinity War' which released in 2000 screens in India has earned Rs 31. 30 crore on Day 1. The film has become the biggest start of 2018. The film has beaten Deepika Padukone's 'Padmaavat' to become one of the highest openers. The film marks the crossover of three Marvel's franchise, 'The Guardians of Galaxy', 'Dr Strange', and 'Avengers'. It was one of the most awaited films of 2018. By releasing it simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu they catered to a pan India audience.